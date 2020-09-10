BOZEMAN - Cooler temperatures have limited the spread of the Bridger Foothills Fire.
The fire is now more than 50 percent contained. It's estimated at just more than 8,200 acres in size.
28 homes were lost as a result of the fire which started last Friday, September 4.
A full morning update from fire officials is included below:
Bridger Foothills Fire Morning Update
September 10, 2020 – 9:08 am
Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team - Dan Dallas, Incident Commander
Information Center: 406-219-7052 (8:00 am to 8:00 pm)
Media Inquiries: 406-219-7136
InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7144/ Email: 2020.bridgerfoothills@firenet.gov
Bridger Foothills Fire Story Map: https://arcg.is/1eqjm0
Special Notes: Bridger Canyon Drive from Boylan Road to Brackett Creek Road is closed to the public. This includes bikers and runners. Effective today at 10 am, the entire Bridger Canyon Road will be open FOR RESIDENTS ONLY. Residents should stay off the roads from 7 am to 10 am, and from 6 pm to 8 pm, to allow for fire crews to travel the roads. See https://www.gallatinmedia.org/ for more information.
Gallatin County, Montana DNRC, Custer Gallatin National Forest, and the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team continue their strong partnership in suppressing this wildfire and assisting residents affected by the fire.
REMINDER: Please do not fly drones near the Bridger Foothills Fire. If you fly your drone it can shut down all air operations on the fire. We ask that you respect this rule so we can ensure all firefighting activities are carried out safely and effectively.
Current Situation: Cool nighttime temperatures and recent precipitation have limited fire spread. Acreage increased to 8,224 acres yesterday due to more accurate mapping. Containment increased to 52%. The south side of the fire, a large portion of the east side, and the large spot east of the fire are contained. Today’s fire suppression activity: Division A crews will continue to secure the fire’s edge along the southwest side to the north. Division D crews will continue building direct handline on west side. Division Y and the Structure Group will continue working the east side along the Hwy 86 corridor. In Division H (east and north side of the fire), crews continue hot-spotting, cold-trailing, and building handline. On the north side, crews will continue to build hand and dozer lines. A timber taskforce is establishing a fuel break in heavily timbered areas directly north of the fire.
Weather & Fuel Conditions: Fire behavior will be limited today but may see an increase through Friday and Saturday as fuels dry out. Additional smokes may pop up and become visible today. Temperatures will rise into the high 60s this afternoon with relative humidity in the mid-20% range. Continued warming and drying will occur ahead of a weak cold front that will cross the fire area Monday with breezy north/northwest winds. The weekend looks to be warm and dry with afternoon humidity in the upper teens and less than 20% chance of rain.
Evacuations and Closures: Additional changes in evacuations and road closures are expected to occur at 10:00 a.m. today. For further details on these openings see the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gallatincountysheriffsoffice/ or https://www.gallatinmedia.org/
The area closure and maps for the Custer Gallatin National Forest is listed on the Forest Facebook page and on InciWeb at:
https://www.facebook.com/CusterGallatinNationalForest/
https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7144/
It is important to remember that the area is closed to all human entry, including the roads and trails within the closure area. The Custer Gallatin Forest is re-evaluating the closure daily and will adjust the boundaries as soon as it is safe to do so.
Bridger Foothills Fire Statistics:
Size: 8,224 acres
Containment: 52%
Total Personnel: approximately 337
Location: NE of Bozeman, approx. 2.5 miles up from M parking lot, near the Bridger Foothills trail
Reported: September 4, 2020
Cause: Under investigation
Resources Include: Air resources include 3 medium helicopters and 1 light helicopter. Other personnel and equipment include 3 Interagency Hotshot (Type 1) hand crews, 8 Type 2 hand crews, 20 engines, 1 water tender, and 3 dozers.