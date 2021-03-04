BOZEMAN, Mont. – Emergency crews in Gallatin County have already began meeting and planning for the next fire season and are taking into account what they learned from the Bridger Foothills Fire.
Six months ago, a plume of smoke from a holdover lightning strike turned into an 8,000-plus blaze destroying 30 homes, one of which being the Vermillion families home on Alpen Strasse Road.
“Friday I was coming back from Bozeman with my kids and made a stop because I saw a puff of smoke up on the M,” Jeff Vermillion said. “By the time we were pulling out of here on our own accord with flames within 200 yards, the sheriff’s department was pulling up and the forest service was evacuating people.”
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said they went door to door making sure everyone got out safe.
“Our intention is to contact every single person but if nothing else we get to every single house and makes sure that they know what’s coming and what our expectations of them are,” Dan Springer said.
Many homes have yet to start rebuilding, they have either been cleared out or still lay in debris and rubble waiting on insurance claims and repairs to the burnt landscapes.
The Gallatin County Chief of Emergency Management and Fire Patrick Lonergan said there are some things everyone can take away from this fire.
“Make sure that you minimize the opportunity for rapid fire growth, try and make your house as defensible as possible and make sure that you have a family plan in place so you can take care of yourself and your family without people getting hurt,” Lonergan said.
For now, the Bozeman Ranger District with the Custer Gallatin National Forest is working to make sure hiking trails are safe but want everyone to know there’s still some things to look out for.
“There will be unstable soil, there’ll be rocks that are going to be more prone to fall out, there’s going to be trees that are maybe off the trail but close enough to the trail that if you’re sitting there taking a lunch break you know you might want to be careful where you’re sitting,” Bozeman District Ranger Corey Lewellen said.
Vermillion said that they among many families are still working with insurance companies to rebuild… but he wants to say thank you to the Bozeman community.
“You know I’m so thankful for everything everybody in Bozeman, what they did for us you know,” Vermillion said. “From you know the people like Jared Kaplan that put together this Foothills Fire Fund and yeah… it’s a big deal,” Vermillion said.
A resource from the Gallatin County Emergency Management team is to register here for their Community Notification System designed to directly notify those who are affected by an incident.
Central Valley Fire Chief Ron Lindroth shared a personal guide for you and your family from Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation on preparing for wildland fires can be found here.