BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bridger Foothills Fire continues to burn in Bozeman, but a sharp drop in temperatures and snow falling on the Bridger Range ridge has given firefighters the chance to take a breath.
The Bridger Foothills Fire grew just 40 acres on Sunday night. As of Monday night, the fire is at 7,138 aces with 0% containment.
Monday's conditions have given everyone - including the people handling all of the donation - a chance to catch up and plan ahead for what might be another dry, hot week.
Since the fire broke out on Friday, there has been an outpouring of support from the community and a tidal wave of donations.
Rick Larson, Lieutenant for the Salvation Army, has been overseeing it all.
"I had one family show up yesterday and they go, 'We saw that you guys are busy and we just wanted to volunteer for a little while,'" said Larson.
It's not just everyday Bozemanites. Businesses are stepping up too, supplying pallets, a forklift, and even ice. The Salvation Army has received 100 pallets worth of food, water, and Gatorade.
"There's just so many people coming together that as the Salvation Army, we haven't had to buy any of the supplies you see here," explained Larson. "We were just asked to be in charge of gathering them and getting them to the first responders."
They're reaching the point, though, where there's not enough room for it all.
Said Larson: "The community has provided so much we want to make sure that we get through it all, we get through it all for the first responders so we're not wasting resources."
The Salvation Army is now asking people to hold off on physical donations for a few days.
"When we know what the evacuees need and what those displaced by the fire need we'll send out another blast of what that looks like, and I really believe that they community will come together for them also."
In the meantime, if you want to help the Salvation Army, the best thing you can do is open your wallet: "Then we can use the monetary donations for any gaps inside of what we've had donated right now."
If you would like to donate, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office gave the following options:
Money: Bridger Foothills Fire Relief Fund, text BRIDGERS to 91999 or give online at https://www.greatergallatinunitedway.org/ or https://www.onevalley.org/
Time: https://www.volunteermt.org/need/detail/?need_id=539441 or go to VolunteerMT.org and click on Bridger Foothills Fire Volunteer Response.
Water, sports drinks, and non-perishable food: Salvation Army, 32 South Rouse Ave. Bozeman, MT. 1:00- 5:00pm today and tomorrow.
Meals and other supplies for first responders or evacuees: Salvation Army Bozeman (406) 586-5813 (monetary donations preferred, specify 'for Bridger Foothills Fire' in the note).
Housing for evacuees: American Red Cross, +1 (800) 272-6668
Pet food or supplies: Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter
Anything else, including moving stock: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bridgerfoothillsfire
The case of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.