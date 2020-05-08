Bridger Veterinarian Specialists handing out $10,000 worth of free dog food for those in need

BOZEMAN- One veterinarian hospital in Bozeman is working to keep the four-legged friends fed.
With dog food being expensive the clinic is donating $10,000 worth of food for you at home to stop by and pick up, this being the second time just in the last few weeks the organization has done this.
It’s a no questions asked situation all you have to do is go onto their website and put your name down and then a bag of food will be available for you today to pick up Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Dr. Jackson from Bridger Veterinarian Specialists thinks the bag of food that they’re handing out should help get animals through to the next month.
You can stop by Bridger Veterinary Specialists from 12:00-2:00 p.m. and follow this link to sign up for food.