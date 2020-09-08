BOZEMAN - A support and relief day is planned in Bozeman Wednesday, to help those impacted by the Bridger Foothills Fire.
High winds pushed the blaze from 400 acres to 7,000+ acres Saturday, forcing evacuations in the area. Some structures were lost.
Wednesday the #BridgerHelp Neighbors in Need: Relief and Support Day is being organized to help those impacted by the fire.
The Southwest Montana COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disaster) is hosting the event with support from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Gallatin County Emergency Management and the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
The goal it to provide a one-stop location where families impacted by the fire can meet in-person with organizations that can help provide relief.
The event is scheduled to take place from 8:30 AM - 6:30 PM Wednesday, at the Haynes Pavilion at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
The Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Greater Gallatin United Way, LOVE, Inc., Community Health Partners, HRDC, Child Care Connections, HELP Center 2-1-1, Buffalo Restoration, Western Montana Mental Health, Hilton Garden Inn, YMCA, and the Bozeman School District are among the businesses and organizations providing support.
Organizers want to let the public know Wednesday's event is not a time/place to drop off donations. For those wanting to support the community monetary donations can be contributed to the Bridger Foothills Fire Relief Fund: greatergallatinunitedway.org.
Those wanting to volunteer should follow this link: volunteermt.org
Everyone who attends will be required to wear a mask as a COVID-19 precaution, and social distancing measures will be in place.