BOZEMAN, Mont. - In celebration of Valentine’s Day, the Bumble Bean Espresso Barn raised over $3,000 in donations to give to Love Inc., a local nonprofit that assists families in need.
Sharon Cavanaugh, owner of the Bumble Bean, said not only did she raise money, she also collected toiletry items like soap, shampoo, diapers and laundry detergent for Love Inc. to distribute.
Cavanaugh wanted to do something to do something special to help people. She said Valentine’s Day can be too commercial and that it should be about showing your community support.
“I heard from a customer of mine how Love Inc. had helped their family and it really impacted me that day,” she said.“And I thought, ‘oh, maybe I could do a donation drive for Love Inc. for Valentine’s Day,’ and just turn something that can be a negative for a lot of my customers because they’re alone, into something that’s positive where they’re impacting their community in a positive way."
The Bumble Bean began accepted donations from Feb. 1-14 and raised $3,324. A gift basket worth $600 was also donated to the toiletry collection.
Cavanaugh also posted signs on both sides of the drive-thru with money raising thermometers to indicate how much money was raised, as well as a list of all the local businesses and people who have donated. This way customers can see the local businesses who support the community, she said.
Valentine’s Day was the last day to Cavanaugh collected toiletries, but she said she’s happy to continue collecting money for the rest of the week and passing it on to Love Inc.
