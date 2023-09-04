BOZEMAN, Mont. - If you are looking for a fun adventure for your younger children while your older ones are at school, the Bumblewood Fairy Thicket has made its annual appearance at Glen Rotary Park.
The thicket displays 20 original homes and buildings crafted by local fairy artists and architects from the Gallatin Valley and is organized by Random Acts of Silliness. It is a self-guided walking tour open for free to all ages.
“I think the real magic of Bumblewood Thicket is that it's for visitors of all ages. We have people from all walks of life, all kinds of people, all ages who come through and are completely delighted,” said Danielle Thomsen, executive enchantment director for Random Acts of Silliness.
This is the fourth year the thicket has become visible to humans at the park, and it is always at the end of summer, she said.”
“We feel it sort of helps ease the transition back to school because it's become a beautiful, beloved local tradition. So, we have lots of people coming through after school in the afternoons or in the evenings and taking that time to connect as a family,” Thomsen said.
The structures are built just off the trail at the park. There is everything from A-frame fairy houses to a circus to a rocket ship.
“As you look at these detailed dwellings, you can really get a sense of who lives and works in these different fairy houses,” Thomsen said.
One of those fairies is Peata Hornwort, who lives at Moss Manor. Hornwort is a bryologist and lichenologist, someone who studies moss and lichen. Kathleen McPherson-Glynn designed Moss Manor using materials she gathered from the outdoors, including a tree stump and a lot of moss.
“On spring break, I went to Utah, and I found this stump in a riverbank, and I dug it out and cleaned it up and brought it home and thought, ‘What can I turn it into?’” she said.
Her daughter is also really into botany and has been reading about moss, and everywhere they go, they study moss and identify moss, and fairies use a lot of moss in their homebuilding, McPherson-Glynn said. And thus, Moss Manor came to be.
“You learn so much in the process of creating things. It was a neat, like, kind of synchronicity,” she said.
This is her second year building for the fairies. Last year, she created a three-story library.
Gathering materials is one of her favorite parts of the process. It puts you in a state of mindfulness when you are really intentionally gathering materials and walking through the woods, McPherson-Glynn said.
“And so, you're like, ‘Oh, there's a stump, there's a great branch or some moss I need to gather.’ So, it's really fun. It's like it's just magic,” she said.
And visitors get that same feeling while walking through the park looking at the buildings in the village.
“It's a really neat magic feeling you get when you're building it. And then when you get to see kids looking at it,” she said.
McPherson-Glynn said she hopes kids and families who check out the Bumblewood Fairy Thicket walk away with a sense of the magic of nature,
“I think Bumblewood Thicket brings people here that wouldn't maybe normally know this exists. And it's such a magical place,” she said.
The park is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and visitors can walk through the thicket at any time during those hours. They just need to follow the signs from the parking lot to the thicket entrance. The thicket will be visible to human eyes through September 17.
Random Acts of Silliness puts out installations like this one throughout the year. Back in the winter, the Gnome Roam was on display at Storymill Park.
