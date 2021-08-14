BOZEMAN, Mont. - Law enforcement say they were able to identify a suspect of a burglary after he bragged about it to several people.
Bozeman Police Officers learned from staff of a burglary that had happened at a gas station after hours.
Security footage showed an individual access the business through a roof access, and while inside, the individual disengaged the alarm and spent several hours inside.
The Bozeman Police Department reports officers were able to identify the suspect because he bragged about committing the crime to several people.
Officers followed up on this information and were able to locate the suspect.
BPD says the man gave a full confession and was still wearing the clothes he committed the crime in the next day.
The suspect also reportedly provided officers a video of him committing the crime.
The suspect was booked and held on a felony, burglary, with no bond at the Gallatin County Detention Center.