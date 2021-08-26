BOZEMAN, Mont. - The emergency order on burning in Bozeman city limits has been lifted.
Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo lifted the order, effective Aug. 26, allowing for open burning, recreational fires, outdoor fire pits and charcoal grills.
According to the City of Bozeman, this does not apply to any currently existing orders that may still be in place in other jurisdictions, including Gallatin County.
“With the recent rainfall in Bozeman the I have decided to rescind the burn ban implemented on July 21, 2021,” said Fire Chief Josh Waldo.
“The normal burning regulations found in the Bozeman Municipal Code are back in effect effective today. We continue to monitor the fire conditions within the City and surrounding areas and are prepared to reinstate the burn ban if necessary.”
Residents are being reminded that fireworks are prohibited in city limits within the exception of certain times and days during the Fourth of July and New Year’s holidays.