Busiest travel time of the year in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is the busiest airport in Montana during the holidays.
Despite COVID-19, many people are still traveling this year.
Although, airport officials say the number of passengers is down this year compared to previous years.
Brian Sprenger, Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Director said, "On a daily basis we are seeing about fifteen hundred passengers that would compare to twenty-five hundred to three thousand on a normal year."
It is important for travelers to plan ahead during the holidays.
Sprenger said, do not travel with wrapped gifts in case TSA has to open them.
Airport officials are recommending that people checking bags arrive 90 minutes before their departure time.
If one is traveling with only a checked bag they should arrive 75 minutes before their flight time.
The restaurants and gift shops will be open inside and outside the security gates at the airport.