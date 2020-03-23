BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced on Sunday that it is seeing the first signs of community coronavirus spread. That means the virus is infecting people who haven't left the state and haven't had contact with someone who knowingly has the virus.
Some of the stores downtown are the only public places still open. Those businesses are taking things one day at a time, and they have to roll with the punches to keep their customers healthy and their businesses afloat.
For many store owners, their small business' survival is closely connected to their employees' wellbeing; if their employees don't have jobs, they can't pay for healthcare or count on a stable income. So, it's not as easy as just deciding whether to stay open or close down.
To make do with their circumstance, many small businesses in the last week have moved to online sales and pickup. They've adjusted hours and cut staffing.
Business leaders are saying now that news of community spread will throw them yet another curveball.
Bozeman Running Company is one of the few businesses still open downtown.
But like many small businesses, their decision to stay open hasn't been easy, as owner Casey Jermyn explains.
"It's been hard. We had a meeting this morning actually, as a staff, trying to make the right decision. And we truly feel when you look at this community, their social - their active outlet has all kind of been taken away. Gyms had to close, studios had to close, but one thing that can still go on is running. And so for the community, we feel like it's best that we can still be here for them."
Like others, they've been pushing online sales and curbside pickup. Cleaning is pretty much nonstop.
"Lot of cleaning, lot of floor-scrubbing, as you can smell in here now," Jermyn laughs.
Social distancing is key, even as employees work with customers to find the perfect running shoe.
But unlike other businesses, Bozeman Running Company rarely has more than a few customers in the store at a time.
"We're different in that aspect,” Jermyn admits. “And I feel like, for us, we're very fortunate."
They're fortunate in other ways, because experts believe COVID-19 can't live on porous materials like fabric or even cardboard for as long as it can on other surfaces.
After canceling their events for months to come, Bozeman Running Company felt a hole where the area’s running community used to be. So, they started using an online platform to keep that engagement alive from a safe distance.
"This is one way that we thought we could kind of combat that a little bit, was just by offering kind of some social distancing run group, run on your own and share with your friends."
But for other businesses? The Downtown Business Partnership is trying to stay on top of the changes that continue to hit their roughly 400 business partners. Ellie Staley, Director of the Downtown Bozeman Association, has heard from dozens of local businesses in the last few days as they collect data on the downturn in business due to coronavirus concerns.
"Projections look dire, you know,” she says. “Lot of layoffs with no specific relief in sight."
The Downtown Business Partnership says that half of the businesses they’ve spoken to project they'll see a more than 75% drop in sales this year. Almost 60% of businesses report reduced staff hours, and a third of businesses have laid off employees.
Since millions of dollars in losses are inevitable, the Downtown Business Partnership is trying to provide support to businesses.
Business owners across the board say that they need support now more than ever.
"I don't think there's anyone that hasn't been affected at all,” says Staley.
"We've got a tremendous community of support,” says Jermyn. “I think everyone can really sense that in Bozeman in the last week."
While it's hard to say exactly what downtown Bozeman is going to look like in a week, with community spread starting, business leaders believe that it'll probably be only essential businesses open in the area soon.
To help your favorite small businesses in an uncertain time, you can buy gift cards, order takeout, and shop local via online shops.