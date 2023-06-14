GARDINER, Mont. – One year after the Yellowstone River flooding in Gardiner, businesses are cutting their losses from summer 2022 and working on moving forward.
Terese Petcoff, Gardiner Chamber of Commerce executive director, said every business in town was impacted differently, but they all suffered significant loss in revenue.
“It was just such a huge impact overall on every industry and business here in Gardiner that relies on tourism as our, you know, our sole clientele. between 70 to 90% I'd say for almost everybody, impact wise with the bookings and stuff. So, it was wild.”
Petcoff said when workers started rebuilding the new road into the park, it gave a sense of hope. If you were in Gardiner, you could look up at the hill every day and there was a nice reminder that eventually tourists would return.
"I think that's when, you know, people's spirits kind of started to pick up because we were able to welcome people back. The bridge over the Yellowstone River on Highway 89 had been fully repaired at that point, too, so people didn't have to detour to get around us."
Yellowstone Perk
Todd Flynn, owner of Yellowstone Perk, a coffee shop, diner and gift shop, said last year was plain and simply tough. There was no business happening in Gardiner, thus no income and he had to find other means of making money while waiting for the park to reopen.
“We just picked up all the odd jobs. You know, we had other business ventures, but you know it was tough man. You struggle because you have no income which you pretty much thought was, you know, guaranteed. The river finally took back its dividends,” he said.
Flynn said he is optimistic about this tourist season. So far, people are returning to the park and patronizing Yellowstone Perk, which is located just a few hundred feet from the park entrance.
His goal for this summer is to just have a successful tourist season and move forward, he said.
“You know, run a good business, treat people with respect, have a good product and, you know, eventually the numbers will ultimately come back up. The park did an incredible job getting the road ready, Cam Sholly and everyone in there,” Flynn said. “The numbers look good so far. So, we’re hoping for an awesome season.”
That sense of optimism is the overarching theme with a lot of the businesses in Gardiner.
The Roosevelt Hotel
Roosevelt Hotel manager Brandon MacDowell said so far this year, there has been a bit of a slower start in the lodging industry, but things will change.
When the flooding hit last year, the Roosevelt closed down until April 2023. Going into this summer, MacDowell said he has felt hopeful.
"It started out slow and, you know, it's starting to pick up now where we only have a couple of rooms now that aren't occupied. But, you know, we still got a little bit of slow time ahead of us, it looks like," he said.
A lot of businesses have reported that their reservations are coming in, but it is at a much slower rate. MacDowell said the same is true for the Roosevelt.
“"Yeah, I feel like a lot of it, you know, is people used to prepare a long, long way in advance, you know, upwards of a year to travel to hotels in this area. And now we're seeing people, you know, ten days out trying to see if there's still rooms,” he said.
MacDowell said he just wants to be able to welcome people back into Gardiner and give them a great place to stay while they visit Yellowstone National Park.
But not only are business owners and managers excited, so are the seasonal workers coming to Gardiner to work the tourism industry for the summer.
Wild West Whitewater Rafting
One returning worker is RJ Upton, a guide for Wild West Whitewater Rafting.
Upton came to Gardiner at the end of May 2022 and completed his guide training at the beginning of June. Then the flooding hit the town and the fate of his summer of work became less clear for a while.
Upton is from North Carolina, also where he attends college. When the Highway 89 bridge and road into Yellowstone washed out, he was trapped several thousand miles from home and possibly without a job.
He stuck around until the bridge was repaired and road reopened and was able to do what he came to Gardiner for.
“It was definitely, like, a challenging experience. But we have such a good kind of community here and the people that stuck around and Wild West, especially all the guys that stayed, really helped make it easy. And, you know, we made the best out of a pretty rough situation,” Upton said.
While summer 2022 was not the busiest, Upton said he still had a great time taking people rafting and working in Gardiner.
“This is probably the best job I’ll ever have. These are like the coolest people I’ll probably ever meet. And being able to come back here was kind of a privilege. So, I'm really excited and lucky… It’s a really great company to work here and just come here and work hard,” he said.
Upton said his major focuses on hospitality management and recreation in parks and the outdoors, so this is exactly the kind of place for him to work.
