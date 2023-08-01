The following is a press release from the Forest Service U.S. Department of Agriculture, August 1, 2023.
Bozeman, Mont. - The Custer Gallatin National Forest, Hebgen Lake Ranger District today lifted the Buttermilk Area Closure west of the community of West Yellowstone, Montana. The closure was implemented to address human/bear safety conditions following the July 22 human fatality from a grizzly bear encounter.
Capture and patrol operations trying to locate the sow have been ongoing as a public safety precaution given the incident’s proximity to campgrounds, residences, and the high volume of recreationists in the area. Capture operations have been unsuccessful and have been discontinued.
· Please remember that Montana is bear country and to always take precautions.
· Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it immediately.
· Travel in groups whenever possible and make noise, which can help alert bears to your presence.
· Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears. If you come across a carcass leave the area immediately and report it to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks or the Custer Gallatin Forest.
· Follow food storage orders from the applicable land management agency.
· If you encounter a bear, never approach it. Leave the area when it is safe to do so.
“We ask that all visitors to the Custer Gallatin National Forest continue to be bear aware while recreating on the forest. Traveling in a group, making noise, and properly storing attractants are all steps that reduce the chance of conflict in grizzly bear country,” said Nick Mustoe, Acting Hebgen Lake District Ranger.
For more information on bear safety and details regarding the food storage order visit online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/custergallatin. For additional information please contact the Hebgen Lake Ranger District at (406) 823-6961.
