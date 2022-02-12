Butte's own Colt Anderson gears up for trip to Super Bowl

BUTTE, Mont. - Butte, America, home to great people, the oldest Chinese food restaurant in America and Noranchi Stadium where Colt Anderson’s Super Bowl journey began.
Anderson is a special teams coach for the Bengals, so we went to Butte and spoke to his family to see if the mining city changed its battle cry to WHODAYY.
“I look for the kids to practice and play as hard as they can,” Greg Salo, Anderson’s High School Coach said. “It was my job to get them to play to the best of their [ability].”
Salo is a legend in his own right. He played football at the University of Montana, coached football at MSU and for the most part coached football to every kid that came through Butte High School over the last two decades.
One of those kids is Butte’s own Colt Anderson.
“He was one of the best players that we had,” Salo said. “We knew he was going to be one of our top players.”
The reason why, Salo says, is the Butte, America spirit.
“Just to show his drive and initiative, he walked on at UM, he's always had a chip on his shoulder and needed to prove his ability to play,” Salo said. “After [his] career at UM he fought and scrapped in pro football.”
Colt comes from a large Butte family. He’s one of four children, and his dad says all his kids are exceptional but grounded, giving all the credit back to their hometown.
“It was just Butte, Montana. We are a close community,” Mike Anderson, Colts dad said. “We have one another's backs. I think Colt realized that at a young age, we're very blessed to be living in Butte, Montana.”
Despite growing up in Butte, his Dad says Colt grew up a Dolphins fan. Today though, he's a Bengal, and his dad says Colt has stayed humble through the success.
“He's certainly been blessed with the number of people that have been around him, and the thing I'm most proud of is that he appreciates that,” Anderson said. “He realizes that it wasn't him, there's a lot of people in his background that have coached him and to this day he still strives to be the best there is and keeps his ears open and [will] hopefully continue to grow.”
All of his siblings are giving back to the community in one way or another. Colt coaches regularly at Butte High School and teaches seminars to kids, and he and his brother Luke co-own a company called Uptop Clothing.
The clothing company generates money for the area and creates jobs along with charitable donations back into the Butte community.
His other brother purchased and is maintaining the legacy of a restaurant in Missoula called the Mo Club.
“All my children there's nothing better than when someone comes along and says you know your kid is a great kid,” Anderson said. “Hopefully everyone feels good about Colt, Bo, Luke and Brianna and certainly Michelle and I are very proud of them.”
It's really hard to go anywhere in Butte and find someone who doesn't feel the same way about the Anderson children.
“I think him being raised in Butte helped him very, very much. I think there are two main things:
How he was raised [and ] how his parents raised him. He's not only a good football player and a good coach, he's a good person,” Salo said, “I think being from Butte contributed to all of those factors.”
Colt Anderson the kid from Butte, the former grizzly superstar and NFL phenom getting the opportunity of his life.
We asked his dad after the game what's next.
“When we win that super bowl we're going to Disneyland,” Anderson said.
