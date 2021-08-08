BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bystanders stepped in to help a man after he was ejected from a car in a crash.
The Bozeman Police Department (BPD) reports officers were dispatched to a roll-over crash that involved a vehicle on fire at the intersection of W College St. and W Main St.
The driver of the vehicle was ejected from the car and bystanders had initiated CPR before officers took over.
Bozeman Fire administered aid after arriving on scene, and the man was later transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“Thank you to all of the bystanders and witnesses who stepped in to render aid while waiting for emergency services and then stuck around to tell officers what they saw,” BPD said. “Members of our community have shown again and again that they are not afraid to step in and help a stranger in a time of need.”