Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND A FRONTAL PASSAGE FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 118... * AFFECTED AREA...Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * THUNDERSTORMS...Some thunderstorm activity is possible along the cold front. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph, switching to north-northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * IMPACTS...Lightning in and near thunderstorms may cause new fire starts. In addition, gusty outflow winds may cause existing fires to exhibit erratic behavior. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&