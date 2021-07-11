BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) announced that Alaska Airlines will introduce non-stop seasonal service to San Diego and San Francisco, California this winter.
Alaska Airlines said the new San Fransisco and San Diego service will operate daily from December 16, 2021, to April 18, 2022.
The new winter service is an expansion of the current existing summer routes.
“We have intended to launch Bozeman to a number of points in California this summer which we ultimately did but they were going to be summer seasonal services so what we saw is this Bozeman community of a super warm reception as people were excited we had an opportunity to continue those flights through the winter,” Brett Catlin, Alaska Airline Vice President of Network and Alliances said.
Tickets for the new flights are available at alaskaair.com with fares starting as low as $89 from Bozeman.
Alaska said service will be on 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft.