BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) announced Thursday that Alaska Airlines will introduce non-stop summer seasonal service to San Diego and San Francisco, California.
BZN said the new San Diego service will operate five days per week from May 20 to Sept. 7, 2021. San Francisco service will operate on Saturdays from June 19 to Sept. 4, 2021.
“With these additions, Alaska will serve five destinations from BZN, three in California. These new destinations continue the expansion of Alaska service to BZN all along the west coast,” Brian Sprenger, Bozeman's Airport Director, said.
"For those ready to makes moves this summer, we're excited to better connect California with Montana," Brett Catlin, Alaska's vice president of network and alliances, said. "We've long offered access to some of the best vacation destinations from Southern California and continue to see opportunities to grow our footprint in the region."
Tickets for the new flights are available at alaskaair.com with one-way fares starting as low as $69 to and from Bozeman and as low as $89 to and from Kalispell.
Alaska said they will operate the flights with Embraer E-175.
(Flight schedules subject to change)
Departure Airport
Departure Time
Arrival Airport
Arrival Time
Frequency
Dates
San Diego (SAN)
10:30 a.m.
Bozeman (BZN)
2:15 p.m.
Ex. Mo/Fr
May 20 – Sep. 7, 2021
Bozeman (BZN)
2:55 p.m.
San Diego (SAN)
4:35 p.m.
Ex. Mo/Fr
May 20 – Sep. 7, 2021
San Francisco (SFO)
9:00 a.m.
Bozeman (BZN)
12:15 p.m.
Sat.
Jun. 19 – Sep. 4, 2021
Bozeman (BZN)
1:00 p.m.
San Francisco (SFO)
2:20 p.m.
Sat.
Jun. 19 – Sep. 4, 2021