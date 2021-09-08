BOZEMAN, Mont. - The BZN International Film Festival returns for its fourth year Sept. 9-12.
The event at the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture brings in local, national, and worldwide filmmakers.
Last year, the event was canceled due to COVID-19 and this year filmmakers from across the world are excited to watch films and receive in-person feedback from their colleagues.
There will be a total of 60 pre-distribution films showings throughout the weekend.
Even though this is an international festival there is a major local focus.
The goal of the event is to bring attention to Montana State University film students and professors as well as professionals in the community.
A total of 20 local films will be shown throughout the weekend.
On Thursday, the event will kick off with a red carpet gala hosted by comedian Bassem Youssef where the festival staff will unveil the BZN Film Fund.
The BZN Film Fund will sponsor up-and-coming filmmakers with student, production, and career grants in increments of $1,000.
In addition, the gala will feature Montana State University seniors pitching their films for the upcoming year.
If you can't attend the in-person festival this year the Bozeman Film Festival App is available for people across the world to download and watch all the festival films plus more.
Right now, single-day and weekend festival passes are still available to purchase online.