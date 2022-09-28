VIRGINIA CITY, Mont. - People identifying themselves as Walgreens employees are calling medical practices and hospital facilities asking for private patient records.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning of the calls, saying the county communication center has received reports.
At this time the calls seem to be targeting medical facilities, however, the sheriff’s office is asking everyone to remain observant when assuring calls regarding personal medical and financial information.
Staff at medical facilities in Madison County are aware of the potential scam, according to the sheriff’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.