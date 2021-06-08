Cameron Bridge Road closure planned for June 9
Courtesy Gallatin County Government Facebook
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Cameron Bridge Road will be closed on Wednesday, June 9 from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. just west of the intersection at Thorpe Road for a culvert replacement, according to a Facebook post from Gallatin County Government.
 
Absolutely no traffic will be allowed through during construction. Drivers should plan on using an alternative route.
 
For questions, you can contact the Gallatin County Road & Bridge Department at 406-582-3250.

