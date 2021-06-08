Cameron Bridge Road closure planned for June 9

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Cameron Bridge Road will be closed on Wednesday, June 9 from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. just west of the intersection at Thorpe Road for a culvert replacement, according to a Facebook post from Gallatin County Government.
Absolutely no traffic will be allowed through during construction. Drivers should plan on using an alternative route.
For questions, you can contact the Gallatin County Road & Bridge Department at 406-582-3250.
Brianna West
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News For You
Stay up-to-date on the day's most important Bozeman & Butte news.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.