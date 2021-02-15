...Locally heavy snow showers this afternoon into evening for
west-central and southwest Montana...
Scattered to numerous snow showers and snow bands will develop
this afternoon and continue into the evening across west-central
and southwest Montana before dissipating later this evening.
Locally heavy snow may occur within the stronger snow showers and
snow bands. Travelers and residents should be prepared for rapidly
changing conditions this afternoon into this evening. Within the
long but narrow snow bands, snowfall rates of one-half to 1 inch
per hour may occur.
Primary highways which may be impacted include Interstates 90 and
15, as well as US Highways 12, 287, 89, and 191. Slow down and
allow for plenty of distance between you and surrounding vehicles
when encountering these heavier snow bands.
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER.
ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 17 2021 AT 05:01 AM
THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER IS ISSUING A
BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING FOR THE BRIDGER, NORTHERN GALLATIN
AND NORTHERN MADISON RANGES. AT LEAST 20-30 INCHES OF SNOW HAS
FALLEN IN THE LAST FEW DAYS WITH WESTERLY WIND. THE WEIGHT OF THE
NEW SNOW IS OVERLOADING A WEAK SNOWPACK AND CREATING VERY
DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS. NATURAL AND HUMAN TRIGGERED
AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY. AVALANCHE TERRAIN AND AVALANCHE RUNOUT
ZONES SHOULD BE AVOIDED. THE AVALANCHE DANGER IS RATED HIGH ON
ALL SLOPES. CONTACT THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER
FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION.
WEBSITE: WWW.MTAVALANCHE.COM
AVALANCHE HOTLINE: 406-587-6981
THIS WARNING WILL EXPIRE OR BE UPDATED BY 6:00 A.M. ON THURSDAY,
FEBRUARY 18, 2021.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1
inch at most lower elevations, and 1 to 4 inches for mountain
passes and higher elevations.
* WHERE...Gallatin, Broadwater and Madison.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&