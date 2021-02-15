Do you know snow code?

Update, Feb. 17 at 11:08 am - 

Gallatin County Emergency Management announced Wednesday that Cameron Bridge Road has been reopened after it was closed due to water on the road.

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GSCO) reports Cameron Bridge Road is closed between Linney Road and Highline Road, west of Belgrade, due to water over the roadway.

GCSO advises people to find alternate routes until flooding subsides.

They said the Gallatin County Road Department will reassess conditions Tuesday morning.

