MCALLISTER, Mont. - A teenager from Cameron was killed in a crash near McAllister Friday night.
The teen was driving a Chevrolet Suburban westbound on North Ennis Lake Rd. at a high speed when he lost control of the car, Montana Highway Patrol reports (MHP).
After losing control, the car ran off the roadway and over-corrected before overturning.
MHP said the driver was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.
