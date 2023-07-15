Police lights - Vault

MCALLISTER, Mont. - A teenager from Cameron was killed in a crash near McAllister Friday night.

The teen was driving a Chevrolet Suburban westbound on North Ennis Lake Rd. at a high speed when he lost control of the car, Montana Highway Patrol reports (MHP).

After losing control, the car ran off the roadway and over-corrected before overturning.

MHP said the driver was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.

