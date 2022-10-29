LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Everyone knows Livingston's coffee shops help give the town its distinctive and often quirky character.
After a Starbucks' location in Livingston was announced, community members have rallied to support the local coffee shops, now that's led to the "Sip Local Livingston" campaign.
It's an advertising campaign that highlights the dozen locally-owned small coffee shops in the town.
The campaign includes flyers, QR codes and social media pages.
You can follow the campaign on Facebook and Instagram @SipLocalLivingston and with the hashtag "#SipLocalLivingston"
