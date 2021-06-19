MYSTIC LAKE, Mont. - A camper was reportedly bitten by a bear at Mystic Lake Saturday.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue says Gallatin County Dispatched received a call of the incident.

The patient was too injured to make the trip down, but found a nearby runner who was able to call 9-1-1 once in cellular service.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers, Deputies, Paramedics, and LifeFlight Network personnel responded to the area and searched the service road leading to the road.

LifeFlight searched from the air and located the patient close to Mystic Lake.

The patient was treated on-site then airlifted to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital.

“Sheriff Springer would like to remind recreational enthusiasts to always be aware of their surroundings,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said. “There have been several bear sightings in and around Gallatin County. If you are camping, make sure your food is locked away, or in a container which cannot be opened by wildlife.”