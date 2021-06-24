LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Starting Friday, June 25, campfires will be banned at Montan Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) properties in Park County.
FWP says the ban is consistent with Stage-1 fire restrictions being implemented by Park County, the Custer Gallatin National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management in this area due to warm, dry conditions.
Stage-1 restrictions ban campfires except where specifically exempted and allow smoking only in vehicles and areas 3 feet in diameter that are cleared of flammable materials according to FWP.
No exemptions are in place for campfires or charcoal grills on FWP properties in Park County.
At this time gas or propane stoves that can be turned on and off are still allowed.
FWP is reminding people that fireworks are always prohibited at FWP sites.
Affected fishing access sites in Park County include:
- Brogan’s Landing
- Carter’s Bridge
- Chicory
- Crystal Cross
- Dailey Lake
- Dan Bailey
- Emigrant
- Emigrant West
- Free River
- Grannis
- Grey Owl
- Highway 89 Bridge
- Loch Leven
- Mallard’s Rest
- Mayor’s Landing
- Pine Creek
- Point of Rocks
- Point of Rocks East
- Queen of the Waters
- Sheep Mountain
- Slip & Slide
- Springdale Bridge
- Sunny Brook Springs
These restrictions are also in place for the Dome Mountain Wildlife Management Area.