BOZEMAN, Mont. - The rivalry between Montana State University and the University of Montana extends off the field this month to help out those facing food insecurity in our communities.
It is the 23rd annual Can the Griz food drive where the two schools will compete all the way until the end of the first quarter of the CatGriz game on November 19th. MSU has won 18 of the 22 competitions so far, and they look to keep the domination going this November.
"It really has been an incredible benefit for both communities and you know it's a fun competition but we do like to win here," said Gallatin County Food Bank's Laura Stonecipher.
This year is especially important to the food bank, as many are facing food insecurity in the area. The shelves of the food bank are a little more thin right now than most years. The annual food drive makes a huge difference in helping the community.
"It helps us make our budget for the rest of the year. We've seen a real uptick in households coming in more often. We're seeing a lot of cost burdened households with the cost of food, gas, and housing," said Gallatin County Food Bank's Chloe Loeffelholz.
Chloe said last year they received 192,816 pounds of food. The support from the community during these two weeks can be understated, and with thanksgiving coming up it will be needed again. One thing they are lacking right now is in the meat department, and with thanksgiving coming up, specifically turkeys. One thing folks are able to do is buy two at the grocery store and donate the other one right there. All major grocery stores in the Bozeman area participating in the food drive so you'll see bins with volunteers outside starting Saturday.
You can also donate directly at the food bank, they are open Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5 PM. For locations of donation sites, or want to just donate money (1$=1lb.) you can find those links here.
For more information, or to host a collection box, please contact the MSU Office of Student Engagement at 994-2933 or email canthegriz@montana.edu
