Cancer Support Community Montana "Pints For Purpose" at Bridger Brewing

BOZEMAN, Mont. – A "Pints for Purpose" night at Bridger Brewing will happen every Monday in February with $1 from every pint going to help out Cancer Support Community Montana.
Starting Feb. 7, between 5 to 8 p.m. any pint purchased at Bridger Brewing will have $1 donated to Cancer Support Community Montana (CSCMT) with something special planned each week.
Cancer Support Community said they have helped more than 500 people since March 2020 with programs beyond just getting a mammogram screening.
“We do meals sometimes and we do healthy lifestyle activities, yoga strength training a couple times a week and throughout COVID we have been able to move all of that virtually so that people can still access our services because especially in a time of increased isolation people need support,” Development Manager Claire Kennedy said.
Feb. 7- For the first pint night a raffle for a 1/6-barrel keg of Bridger Brewing beer and a beer lovers gift basket.
Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day)- For Valentine’s Day a raffle for a bouquet of fresh flowers for you or someone you love.
Feb. 21 (President’s Day)- For President’s Day a raffle for a Montana themed basket and a 1/6-barrel keg of Bridger Brewing beer.
Feb. 28- For the final pint night all funds will be going directly to the Family Camp that Cancer Support Community Montana hosts twice a year. A raffle will include a prize fun for the entire family.
Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20 – please bring cash as Montana State Law does not allow you to purchase raffle tickets with a credit card.
Cancer Support Community Montana staff will be at each event so stop in and say hello... You can find more information about CSCMT here.
