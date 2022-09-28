VIRGINIA CITY, Mont. - The law enforcement canine program is returning to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputy Tyler Mursch has been a driving force in the research, planning and execution of our new canine program.
Deputy Mursch was selected to be the sheriff’s office’s new K-9 officer and he will attend handler school with his new canine and his patrol vehicle will be outfitted for canine use.
“The K-9 will provide the Sheriff’s Office with an invaluable tool for scent tracking and contraband detection! We would like to thank everyone who has made our new canine program possible: Molly McKinney (owner/operator of McKinney K-9), the Madison County D.U.I. Task Force, Jeff Gerth (Emergency Vehicle Solutions), Christine Keltner (the Sheriff’s Office Administrative Assistant), and the support of the residents of this great county! More info to be released when the program is fully up and running, but we here at the Sheriff’s Office were too excited not to let everyone know!” the sheriff’s office said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.