BOZEMAN, Mont. - A car ended up in the Gallatin River after losing control on Highway 191.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Big Sky Fire and Montana Highway Patrol responded to the incident after it was called out around 9:14 pm.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the car was driving southbound when it lost control on the icy road and hit the back of a semi-truck.
After it hit the semi-truck, the car continued out of control and entered the Gallatin River.
Tow services were called to help get the car out of the river.
Minor injuries were reported in the incident.