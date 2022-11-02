Weather Alert

...A period of gusty winds and snow showers will impact portions of North-central and Southwest Montana this morning through early afternoon... A fast moving Pacific weather system and attendant cold front will pass though North-central and Southwest Montana today, bringing a period of gusty westerly winds, possibly in excess of 40 mph, and bands of snow showers. Snowfall amounts will generally range from trace amounts to about 1 inch, but the heavier bursts of snow could produce localized amounts up to 2 inches or more over a very short period of time. In addition to that, brief visibility reductions below one half mile will be possible, along with slushy roadway accumulations. Anyone traveling on area roadways this morning should be prepared for rapidly changing weather and highly variable road conditions across short distances, especially over higher terrain and mountain passes.