Montana State University and the University of Montana are usually at each other's throats as part of one of the country's oldest rivalries, but they're setting aside their differences for a more friendly competition: a "blood battle" to see who can get the most blood donations for the American Red Cross.
The month-long annual competition goes back 20 years, but this year there's even more reason to roll up your sleeve and donate. The Red Cross is teaming up with local food banks in Great Falls, Missoula, and Bozeman to help fight hunger during the coronavirus pandemic. They're asking supporters to bring in a nonperishable food item when they come in for their blood donation appointment.
"Not only are we going to give the two universities a chance to duke it out and see who can collect the most food for the food banks and the most donations to save lives," says Diane Wright, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Montana, "So, we're giving them a chance to do that."
The blood donations will be sent to 2,500 hospitals across the country, including 31 in Montana.
Not only will you be doing good with your donation, the Red Cross will be able to tell you if you have had COVID-19 in the past. They test for COVID antibodies with every donation given.
Through November 11, anyone who donates blood will also receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
The competition will go through the end of November. If you'd like to set up an appointment to donate blood, you can use any of the following methods:
-Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App
-Visit RedCrossBlood.org (recommended)
-Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
-Enable the "Blood Donor Skill" on your Alexa Echo device
To make sure your donation is being attributed to the right school, use the following sponsor codes when you sign up:
-Bozeman Community Drives: CATGRIZCHALLENGE
-Missoula Community Drives: GRIZCATCHALLENGE
-Great Falls Community Drives: CATGRIZ