Missoula, Mont. - Cat/Griz tickets are officially on sale for this year's Brawl of the Wild which will take place in at the Washington Grizzly stadium in Missoula on November 18 at 12:00 PM.
You can purchase tickets to the game here.
This year marks the 122nd Brawl of the Wild. The Bobcats won the 121st Brawl of the Wild, defeated the Griz, 55-21 in Bozeman.
The clear bag policy will be in effect, and attendees should download their tickets before arriving at the game.
You can transfer tickets to friends and family via your online account, email or text. There is no app required.
