With winds blowing above 20 miles per hour at Bobcat Stadium, it was all run game that led Montana State past UT Martin on Saturday 26-7.
Defense was the story of the first quarter. The Skyhawks went three and out in their first two drives and senior linebacker, Troy Andersen had a tackle for loss of two yards keeping the score at 0-0.
Montana State gained some offensive momentum in the 2nd quarter with touchdown Tommy getting the first points on the board for the Bobcats. From the Skyhawks 1-yard line with under 13 minutes left in the first half, Mellott pushed past the goal line to make it 7-0 MSU.
A little later, Willie Patterson gave the Cats great field position after returning the ball 47 yards to the Skyhawks’ 28-yard line. Blake Glessner kicked a 34-yard field to finish the series making the score 10-0 MSU.
UT Martin picked up the pace in the final minute of the first half. The Cats fumbled the ball and it’s recovered by defensive back, Jay Woods who takes it to the house for a 68-yard touchdown. The extra point is good and it’s 10-7 MSU at halftime.
At the start of the 3rd quarter, the Cats keep moving the chains to eventually get into field goal range, Glessner kicks a 30-yarder and MSU leads 13-7.
Defense continues to be disruptive for Montana State, at the end of the quarter Amandre Williams sacks Dresser Winn for a loss of 2 yards.
In the 4th quarter, the freshman from Butte takes a 73-yard touchdown to the house and though the extra point is no good, MSU leads 19-7.
Williams continued to dominate up front, sacking Winn for a loss of 14 yards. Isaiah Ifanse then scores his first touchdown of the day, which leads to a Simeon Woodard interception with under a minute left in the game and the Cats hold off the Skyhawks to advance to quarterfinals next week. Montana State will head to Texas to play Sam-Houston.
Playoffs are underway in Bozeman!
Montana State Football (9-2) hosts the University of Tennessee Martin (10-2) for their first playoff game of the postseason.
Freshman Butte Native, Tommy Mellott will start at quarterback for the Bobcats as former junior starter, Matthew McKay announced that he entered the transfer portal on Thursday.
