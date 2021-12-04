Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher, Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson, Madison and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&