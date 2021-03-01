BOZEMAN, Mont. - From hosting blood drives to organizing disaster relief, the Montana Red Cross has assisted families in need all across the Big Sky.
March is Red Cross Month, and this year the Red Cross is looking back all they have accomplished in the last 12 months thanks to their team of volunteers.
Linda Racicot moved to Bozeman 5-years ago. After exploring the area, her and her husband decided they want to give back to the community so they reach out to the Red Cross and have been helping ever since.
"I don't think I can remember I time when I wasn't volunteering," Linda Racicot said.
Racicot and her husband are a part of the Gallatin County Disaster Action team where they assist with everything from house fires to emergency evacuations.
"Its a good match it has really been something that we have enjoyed doing not that everything we do with it is enjoyable because of it involves disasters and tragedy and stuff like that," Racicot said.
Tragedies like the Bridger Fire in that ignited the mountain right outside Bozeman last fall. Twenty eight families lost their homes and over 60 households had to evacuate the canyon. But the Racicots were right there on the front lines.
"We kept them up to date made sur they knew what was going on when could they go back into the canyon grab clothes medicine or something from their homes," Racicot said.
The Bridger fire is only one example of how the red cross helps families in Montana.
"There is such a variety of volunteer opportunities from disaster volunteer to responding to house fires to wild fires in every single county all 56 across the state," Montana Red Cross Executive Director Diane Wright said.
If you are considering volunteering with the red cross, March is the perfect time to get started.
"Montanas can help celebrate red cross month one of the best ways to help is to sign up as a volunteer and join us we have over 600 volunteers across the state," Wright said.
To become a volunteer like the Racicots, you can find volunteer opportunities near you at Redcross.org
"You just touch so many lives and you don't realize it," Racicot said, "something you can say or do that can make such a difference in peoples lives."
Other ways you can help the Red Cross this month is by making a donation either financially or through blood drives.