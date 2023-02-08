BELGRADE, Mont. - The Center Ice Café finally opened in December after shutting down for fourteen months due to fire and water damage.
The café's owner, Rhonda Gilbert, said it has been a long process to reopening. But now, the café is trying to get some of their customer base back.
Gilbert said throughout the recovery process, the community showed so much support. She received Facebook messages every day from community members asking about the café's progress. But they do not experience the same level of customers as before the fire.
“Being closed that long, the community kind of forgets you’re here. You’re not here for them so they tend to go somewhere else,” she said.
It took four months for the restaurant and other businesses in the building just to dry out after firefighters put out an electrical fire that started in the kitchen in October 2021.
From then on, flooring, walls, electrical and kitchen equipment all had to be replaced or rewired and inspectors had to make sure everything was up to code.
Gilbert has worked in restaurants here whole life. She spends most of her time at the café running the kitchen. Her son and daughter also work with her.
“Many people asked me if I was just going to give up. There’s no way, I’ve worked too hard. Restaurants have been in my blood for my whole life, and getting this place back open was my goal. I never, ever thought about not reopening.”
The Café's goal now is to restore their customer base, Gilbert said.
“I want to see each and every one of those smiling faces walking in my door, hungry and happy and ready to eat.”
The Center Ice Café serves breakfast and lunch Wednesday through Friday and breakfast all day on weekends. Their cinnamon rolls are homemade by Gilbert, along with the cream cheese frosting.
