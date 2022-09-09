BELGRADE, Mont. - Central Valley Fire crews found and extinguished a fire at Running Elk Ranch while responding to another reported fire.
Crews were initially responding to a reported wildland fire in the area around Corbly Gulch when they identified smoke near Elk Ranch located at 7980 Walker Road.
The Central Valley Fire District says crews accessed the area and found a small fire and began an attack.
With additional help from the Forest Service, the fire was quickly contained and suppressed and it was determined a tree that was struck by lightning started the fire.
No injuries were reported and damage was minimal.
The initial report of smoke near Corbly Gulch was determined to be on Forest Service land and was turned over to U.S. Forest Service Crews.
“Central Valley Fire District would like to thank individuals reporting smoke, and for remaining vigilant throughout these dry conditions,” Central Valley Fire District wrote. “For additional information related to this incident, please contact Fire Marshal Jake Zlomie at 406-223-5582 or jzlomie@centralvalleyfire.com.”
