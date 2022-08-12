Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 518 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IDAHO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IDAHO IDAHO IN EAST CENTRAL IDAHO LEMHI IN PANHANDLE IDAHO CLEARWATER IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST MONTANA FLATHEAD LAKE LINCOLN SANDERS IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA GRANITE MINERAL MISSOULA RAVALLI THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHSAHKA, BAKER, BELKNAP, BELL CROSSING, BEND, BURGDORF, CARMEN, COBALT, CRESTON, DENT, EAST KAMIAH, EDDY, EUREKA, EVERGREEN, FLORENCE, FORTINE, GIBBONSVILLE, GRANGEVILLE, GRANTSDALE, GREER, HAMILTON, HAPPYS INN, HAUGAN, KALISPELL, KEYSTONE, KILA, KOOTENAI FALLS, LAKE MARY RONAN, LAKESIDE, LEESBURG, LIBBY, LOZEAU, MACKAY BAR, MARION, MAXVILLE, MISSOULA, NORTH FORK, OROFINO, PARDEE, PHILIPSBURG, POLSON, PORTERS CORNER, PRINCETON, PROCTOR, QUARTZ, QUIGLEY, RIVERSIDE, SAINT REGIS, SALMON, SALTESE, SKALKAHO PASS, SNIDER, SOMERS, STEVENSVILLE, STRYKER, SUPERIOR, THOMPSON FALLS, TREGO, TROUT CREEK, WARREN, WHITE PINE, WINONA, AND WOODSIDE.