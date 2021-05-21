MONTANA - We are tracking winter weather road conditions throughout Montana Friday morning with the Montana Department of Transportation requiring chains on certain passes in western Montana.
BOZEMAN PASS
The Montana Department of Transportation reported chains are mandatory on towing vehicles traveling on Bozeman Pass on I-90 westbound east of Bozeman.
CHAINS REQ TOWING UNITS WESTBOUND on I-90 9 MILES EAST OF BOZEMAN OVER BOZEMAN PASS from milepost 318.6 to ... https://t.co/rsDLb2MefE— MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) May 21, 2021
ROGERS PASS
The Montana Department of Transportation reported chains are mandatory for towing vehicles traveling Rogers Pass to the bottom of the east side of the pass on Highway 200.
CHAINS REQUIRED ON TOWING UNITS on MT-200 ROGERS PASS TO THE BOTTOM OF THE EAST SIDE OF THE PASS (MP 93) f ... https://t.co/rsDLb2uCR4— MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) May 21, 2021