MONTANA - We are tracking winter weather road conditions throughout Montana Friday morning with the Montana Department of Transportation requiring chains on certain passes in western Montana.

BOZEMAN PASS

The Montana Department of Transportation reported chains are mandatory on towing vehicles traveling on Bozeman Pass on I-90 westbound east of Bozeman.

ROGERS PASS

The Montana Department of Transportation reported chains are mandatory for towing vehicles traveling Rogers Pass to the bottom of the east side of the pass on Highway 200.