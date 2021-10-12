Chains required on HWY 287 on the Norris Hill

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations and up to 4 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely remain slick and hazardous through much of the day. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will gradually diminish during the morning hours but scattered light showers could continue into the late afternoon or early evening hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&