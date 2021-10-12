Chains required on HWY 287 on the Norris Hill

NORRIS, Mont. - Chains are required on part of Highway 287 south of Norris, Montana.
The Montana Department of Transportation said chains are required both northbound and southbound on Norris Hill from mile-markers 55.7 to 65.3 .
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations and up to 4 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely remain slick and hazardous through much of the day. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will gradually diminish during the morning hours but scattered light showers could continue into the late afternoon or early evening hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR A WHITE 13 YEAR OLD FEMALE, ANDREA ANDERSON. ANDREA IS POSSIBLY IN A GREEN 1994 CHEVY 3500 PICKUP WITH A LONG BED AND SILVER WHEELS, UNKNOWN LICENSE PLATE. ANDREA IS 5 FEET TALL, WEIGHS 100 POUNDS, AND HAS BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR. ANDREA WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A PINK HOODED SWEATSHIRT AND BLACK SWEAT PANTS. SHE IS EMOTIONALLY UNSTABLE AND WAS ACTIVELY CUTTING HERSELF WHEN SHE RAN AWAY AT 4 AM MDT ON OCTOBER 11TH, 2021. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON ANDREA ANDERSON, PLEASE CALL THE MISSOULA SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT (406) 258-4000 OR CALL 9 1 1. THANK YOU.
