BOZEMAN, Mont. - Chick-fil-A announced it is looking at opening a new location in Bozeman.
Right now, Chick-fil-A is pursuing a location at I-90 and 19th Ave.
Locations are selected based on several criteria, and they say Montana is an area of growth and opportunity for the brand.
“We look forward to working through the approval process with the City of Bozeman and are excited by the prospect of joining this neighborhood. We hope to have the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality in the next few years,” Chick-fil-A said in a statement.
