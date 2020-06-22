BOZEMAN, Mont. - A letter from the City of Bozeman to Governor Steve Bullock is highlighting a larger issue that is putting pressure on many in Montana: childcare.
Bozeman had only 35% of its childcare needs met for kids aged 0-5. And then COVID-19 hit.
And as many in the childcare world will tell you, that's only made things worse.
The letter from the City of Bozeman put support behind a request to get $50 million in childcare for workers in the state.
Childcare officials in Bozeman say it's a good place to start. The money could help to get new childcare slots open, but one community leader - Greater Gallatin United Way President and CEO, Danica Jamison - says this is just part of a larger issue and that childcare for everyone needs to be seen as a necessity.
Greater Gallatin United Way - along with other local organizations - has been providing temporary emergency childcare for essential workers and floating all of those costs. But that's something they can't do forever.
"That was okay for a few months," says Jamison. "But to be able to do that again, we just need to know that there will be funding available to reimburse this at the cost that it - it's an expensive program to run childcare."
Supporters of the funding request want the governor to set up that funding through the grants program - through the CARES Act - that's already set up in the state. They want a program added specifically for childcare.
As of news time, the City of Bozeman has not yet received a response from the governor's office on that funding request.