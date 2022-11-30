BOZEMAN, Mont. - The official sign of Christmas has hit Bozeman as the christmas decorations deemed "spiders" have been put up downtown.
The tradition began back in 1967 with firefighters hanging them every year. This year was a little more difficult according to Tim O'Tool, an engineer at the Bozeman Fire Department who said due to the cold some zip ties were breaking hanging up the garland.
Now that downtown is decorated and festive it will get everyone in the spirit for the Christmas Stroll this Saturday.
