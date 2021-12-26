BOZEMAN, Mont. - Christmas is officially over and the City of Bozeman three has Christmas tree sites open and ready for drop-off.
The city asks that residents make sure all decorations are removed from their tree, including any ornaments, lights, twine, and wires.
Trees should be left whole rather than cut up into pieces this way the city equipment will be able to easily recycle the trees.
City of Bozeman Communications and Engagement Manager Melody Mileur said, "The trees are recycled, into a natural compost or mulch, and this year that will actually be used in Lindley park so, you're going to get to see your trees reused to keep one of our oldest and beautiful parks going."
Also, city officials say they are not accepting wreaths or garlands at drop-off locations.
The drop-off sites are:
- Gallatin County Regional Park, off of Oak Street
- Christie Fields, off of East Mason Street
- Softball complex off of Haggerty Lane
For additional information, check out the City of Bozeman website.