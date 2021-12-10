LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected in hunting district 317 near Livingston for the first time.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) announced CWD was detected in a white-tailed deer doe that was harvested by a hunter in hunting district 317 near the junction of U.S. Highway 89 and Interstate 90, northeast of Livingston.
A follow-up test will be done on samples of the deer to confirm the presence of CWD.
For several years, FWP has been conducting rotating surveillance for CWD throughout the state, and this year, hunting district 317 is within the priority surveillance area.
By providing testing samples, hunters play a significant role in CWD management, and FWP has provided hunters to help hunters collect and submit samples for testing on their own.
These resources can be found on FWP’s website here.
While CWD is not known to infect humans, the CDC recommends people not to eat meat from infected animals and to have their harvested animals tested before eating them if they were taken from an area where CWD is known to exist.