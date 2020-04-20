City comes together: Big turn out for Big Sky end of the season parade

BIG SKY- The city of Big Sky came together over the weekend in droves.
Sunday was supposed to be the end of the season at the Big Sky Resort.
The decision was made weeks ago due to the virus to end ski season early.
In celebration, the community organized the social distancing parade.
Over 300 cars lined up at the Wilson Hotel and were led by firefighters to the Big Sky Hospital and then up the mountain to the resort.
People were dressed up as gorillas, roosters, and, dinosaurs. Cars were decorated and people were tossing toilet paper around.
Nobody left their cars but everyone left feeling apart of the community.