BOZEMAN, Mont. – If you are having a hard time trying to find parking in downtown Bozeman, you are not alone, and the City Commission held a work session to discuss parking supply and demand issues at their latest meeting.
At their Feb. 1 regular meeting, city commissioners discussed whether to pursue implementing paid parking in the downtown area.
According to the presentation during the work session, three things have started to happen with downtown area parking:
- Downtown area employees continue to park on-street in time-limited spaces.
- Occupancy data shows the demand for those parking spaces is at or above the industry standard for city parking.
- Parking turnover data shows turnover is frequent enough to accommodate the cost of a paid on-street system.
In August 2021, the city hired consultants to monitor parking and they found parking occupancy downtown was at or above 85% – the industry standard for when a parking system is considered full or when drivers can only find one open spot on any given block or lot.
You can go through all of the information from the Downtown Bozeman Preliminary Parking Proforma here.
The biggest reasons for paid parking – the demand for prime parking locations downtown and limited availability of those time sensitive spots.
The Proforma outlined a cost recovery, cost recover plus and market rate models for revenue from paid parking with the two main ways to pay being though multi-space meters or paying via an online application.
The Transportation Advisory Board recommended the cost recovery plus model to commissioners during peak season from May 1 to Sept. 30 to pay for the existing parking system and provide additional transportation money, including the potential for an additional parking garage.
The cost recovery plus model would charge $1.75 for on-street parking and $1.00 for lot or garage parking.
A big goal of paid parking is to have “users of the system pay for the system” with no new property tax on businesses and the money would have to first go to public transport and the costs of the paid parking system.
Any money available after taking care of those costs could be put aside for future plans like possible shuttle services, electric charging stations, new parking garages, bike lanes and sidewalk infrastructure.
There was also a parking permit option discussed that would be based on income to make paid parking more affordable for certain people who rely on parking downtown.
According to the Proforma, the good news is parking turnover is below the posted time limits with few traffic violations or tickets – but the continuous parking movement is in violation of city ordinances and contributing to traffic congestion and safety concerns.
Because the discussion was a work session, the commission remained divided and did not vote on paid parking, but instead gave City Manager Jeff Mihelich broad direction to move forward with managing parking supply including revenue solutions and increasing supply.
The commission also directed staff to explore more in-depth research for:
- Looking into grants for more parking supply.
- Looking at three possible parking garage sites.
- Finishing up neighborhood parking restrictions.
- A circulator route connecting downtown with other nearby locations.
