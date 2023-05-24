BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman City Commission passed a provisional ordinance to control construction-related noise at their meeting Tuesday night, marking the first time noise codes will be changed since 2001.
Provisional Ordinance 2139 will mandate that construction-related noise reaching 60 decibels above between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. will not be permitted in the city.
According to the agenda, city staff began examining the issue after several residents complained about noise in 2021.
There would be a permit and appeal process through the Community Development department, said Code Compliance Manager Jay Porteen. If a resident needed to complain about noise, they could do so to the department during business hours, or to Bozeman police after-hours.
Porteen brought the ordinance forward. He says staff conducted a review of the impacts of construction noise, when and why complaints occur, and what other Montana cities have done in response to noise complaints.
One Bozeman resident who spoke against the ordinance, Mark Egge, said the city should not hinder construction, and should focus on promoting housing growth.
While we have people living on the streets in this town, the commission should look for every opportunity for the creation of housing. This resolution, though seemingly benign and well-intended would accomplish the opposite,” Egge said.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus said one of her problems with the ordinance is that it does not define what kind of work qualifies as construction. For example, driving a large truck around a job site might not be considered construction, but it still makes a lot of noise.
Ultimately, the commission voted in favor of the ordinance, largely citing the need to balance the rapid growth of the city and subsequent construction with the comfort of living in Bozeman for current residents.
“Can we be good neighbors while still being a fast-growing community? And my study of ordinance 2139 is that it attempts to strike a balance between a livable community and a community that needs to generate housing at a at a rapid, rapid clip,” said Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham.
Because the commission voted in favor of the provisional ordinance, it will be brought up one more time at a future meeting for a second reading and vote, likely on June 6. Residents who want to submit public comment but cannot attend the meeting can do so online by noon on the day of the meeting.
