Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected with heavy snow in the mountains. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches over mountain passes with up to 2 feet on higher peaks. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches in valleys below 5500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to Noon MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially over mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavier snow amounts are primarily expected at elevations above 5500 feet. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&