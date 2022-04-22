BOZEMAN, Mont. – The City of Bozeman is encouraging residents to tackle trash and debris from the long winter to help beautify the community before the weather starts to turn more spring-like.
Starting Saturday April 23 through April 30 the annual Bozeman CleanUp Week will be kicked off at the Gallatin Valley Earth Day festival in collaboration with partners across the city.
The City of Bozeman has coordinated the event for 34 years encouraging hundreds of volunteers of all ages from community organizations, local businesses and government agencies each year.
Volunteers are encouraged to sign up online at here.
CleanUp kits will be provided regardless of weather conditions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival at the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture on Saturday which includes gloves, vests, yellow bags, and instructions.
Interested community members may opt for delivery of cleanup kits to their group or organization ahead of CleanUp Week.
Along with the CleanUp Kits, participants of CleanUp Week will also be given a choice to pick a location or provided ideas for a clean-up location.
Participants are welcome to clean up your area any time from April 23-30 and City of Bozeman Solid Waste will take care of the yellow bags left behind.
"As the snow melts we start to see a lot more dog waste and litter around the city so it’s just a great way to get your organization or neighborhood together, get outside build community and help clean up Bozeman," Sustainability Program Specialist Ali Chipouras said.
In addition to Bozeman CleanUp Week, Gallatin Valley Earth Day is hosting events throughout the month of April including online film screenings, in person and online speakers, a fun run, fix-it clinic, and more.
The main events include the Water for Earth speaker series on April 22 with keynote speakers Dr. Shane Doyle and Todd Wilkinson and the Earth Day Festival on April 23.
You can learn more about Gallatin Valley Earth Day here.
