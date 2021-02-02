BOZEMAN, Mont. - The City of Bozeman awarded 2.1 million dollars in coronavirus relief grants to local non-profits Tuesday in a virtual meeting.
There was a total of 48 different grants.
The grant dollars are going to be allocated toward housing, medical, basic needs, and behavioral health service providers and programs.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of strain on Montanas and more people have reached out to local non-profits for help.
HRDC, President and CEO, Heather Grenier said, "We have just seen our number of people experiencing homelessness in our community is significantly higher and as I said you know we have seen a lot of people who have been displaced or lost their homes that are living in campers or RV's."
During the meeting, councilmen shared an update on the city's COVID-19 program and discussed the importance of non-profit funding.
The city said the applications for the grant dollars were accepted in December and were open-ended for non-profits impacted by the pandemic.
In addition, the applicants were evaluated primarily on how their services impact Bozeman residents.