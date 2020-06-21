Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A FLOOD ADVISORY FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... JEFFERSON RIVER NEAR THREE FORKS AFFECTING BROADWATER AND GALLATIN COUNTIES. FOR THE JEFFERSON RIVER...INCLUDING DCP-TWIN BRIDGES, THREE FORKS... ELEVATED RIVER LEVELS ARE FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR THE JEFFERSON RIVER NEAR THREE FORKS. * FROM THIS MORNING TO MONDAY MORNING. * AT 8:00 AM MDT SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 7.5 FEET. * ACTION STAGE IS 7.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 8.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO GRADUALLY FALL BELOW ACTION STAGE TO 7.0 FEET OVERNIGHT TONIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING, JUNE 22. * IMPACT...AT 7.3 FEET...WATER STARTS TO COME OUT OF ITS BANK ON THE JEFFERSON RIVER NEAR SILVER STAR AND WATERLOO IN MADISON COUNTY. THE WATER IS NEAR THE FOUNDATIONS OF SEVERAL HOMES. WATERLOO ROAD AND RIVERSIDE DRIVE HAVE WATER ON THEM. * IMPACT...AT 7.5 FEET, AT 7.5 FEET...AGRICULTURAL LAND FLOODS NEAR THREE FORKS. &&

...CORRECTED WEIGHT... THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR TONI LEE LEPRE. TONI IS A 49 YR OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5 FEET 7 INCHES TALL, 150 POUNDS. TONI WAS LAST SEEN AT ANTELOPE BAR AT 9PM FRIDAY NIGHT JUNE 19,2020 IN ANTELOPE, MONTANA, SHE HAS MULTIPLE MEDICAL ISSUES. SHE MAY POSSIBLY BE WITH KENNETH ALRED IN TONI'S CAR AND HEADING TOWARD NEW MEXICO. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT TONI LEPRE, PLEASE CALL SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE AT 406-765-1200 OR 9 1 1