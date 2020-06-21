BOZEMAN, Mont. - The city of Bozeman is urging Governor Steve Bullock to approve $50 dollars for childcare services as the state's workforce returns after the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter to the governor, Bozeman’s new city manager, Jeff Mihelich, says that childcare providers are struggling to provide parents the services they need as the state reopens.
Mihelich adds it’s an issue that’s only been made worse because by the coronavirus pandemic.
Mehilich – who sent the letter on behalf of the City Commission – backs a request by the Montana Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster asking for the $50 million in direct aid for “childcare and out-of-school time providers." Montana VOAD is a coalition of Montana nonprofits that works to share information with one another during disasters in the Treasure State. The request by Montana VOAD, if approved, would fund services around the state - not just in Bozeman.
"This remains a critical issue in Bozeman's ability to safely address the needs of families as we cope with the ever-present challenges associated with COVID-19," the letter reads in part.
Montana received $1.25 billion from a federal funding package for COVID-19 in April.